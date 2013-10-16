Wednesday Weirdness --- Welcome The B.B.C. Vine

.. Right This Way Please

This isn't weird at all. Quite simply the Big Brother Collective is moving in. Why us? Why the Vine? That's simple also. They already owned us and we have the most marketable name. Don't be fooled, the name is probably going to be the last remnant of this weird site full of all of the good and bad of today's modern society.

. Cleanliness Is Next To ?

The selling point I hear being put out the most is all about how clean the new site is. It is that. The bold is gone, the italics are gone, the emotion is gone --- hey it isn't clean, it's sterile. We are being bleached. How much nicer life will be for Viners.There won't be any trolls, there is no place for them to exist in a like-minded collective. No longer will you be asked to prove your point or offer reasons for your opinions. All that will be required now is that you read what is put before you and see how creative you can be in repeating it over and over. Ahh, the contentment of simplicity. No more barfing on your keyboard. Okay, maybe that is a good thing.

. Why?

NBC has always considered itself the "Godfather" of the news media. With good reason. Ever since the advent of broadcast media, especially television they have consistently been the largest and most influential not only in this country but around the world. That is no longer as true as it once was. They are being challenged, questioned and their influence has been waning.Now they must take the next step.

Now is the time to go after our youth. Capture and captivate them with glitz and energy. Take advantage of them before they have time to experience and learn from life itself. Luck is on the side of those medias converting to these new formats. NBC is not solitary in these attempts, just the best known before FOX and the others.

We have spent the last fifty years in producing a youth that is highly vulnerable to willingly being subjugated. Through our school systems we have caused them to become more reactive than thoughtful. A condition that is normal for youth to begin with has been encouraged to flourish rather than pass. Don't blame just the schools. The entertainment media in all forms has played the biggest role of all.

None of these, on their own or combined, not even if you throw the Judicial System into the mix are the enemy or perhaps I shall say true problem. I see them as unknowing tools,they also being conditioned and coerced into taking the actions they take.Those people up there in NBC the ones we refer to as the TPTB, they aren't bad people. Not much different than people like you and me. Sure they have their share of snobs, clowns and whatever you want to call them. What part of society doesn't?I beg you, please don't tell me the Vine. Although it appears that may change.

. Who? (no puns)

Numerous times numerous authors and seeders have tried to generate serious conversations about the "Communist Manifesto". Numerous times it gets taken lightly. Generates more jokes than our Libertarian politicians around here:)(Hi guys).) If you think it is a joke then at least read it for entertainment value. Know the whole joke. See what really makes it funny. Maybe you will even see how in my own weird way I consider it quite pertinent to the changes our Nation is in the process of taking.

Don't totally trash the tools that are being used against us. They are the same tools we need to preserve ourselves.What are you?

May not be able to get many more of these in so I'll give you this one now:l

Owlism,

Never underestimate the patience of a deep thinker.Especially if that deep thinker is your enemy.

Hoot!Hoot!