Wednesday Weirdness - You Are The 85%

A funny thing thing happened to me on the way to weirdville this week. I passed through many new nations, some rather odd and I couldn't help but remember something a couple of IT Techies told me several years ago. Something I have learned to be true, both in government and here on the Vine.

Eighty-five percent of the people you deal with are retarded idiots. Barely fifteen percent of us are as intelligent as we believe ourselves to be. Where the real problem comes in is that one-hundred percent believe they belong to the fifteen percent. I know I do.

Though I wouldn't qualify it as funny, as I wandered through other Nations I kept coming across serious conversations being conducted in a cordial manner. Not scores of them by no means, but enough to be a noticeable increase. From my perspective at least and you know owls, the bigger the eyes the weirder the perspective.

Several stories over the week have sure made it appear as though the government is 100% comprised of 85%er's hiring 85%er's.Oh go away spellcheck. Let me recall a couple. Yeah! This one perked my ears. Drone pilots living and operating out of Tucson have been using false military addresses to draw combat and danger pay.

These guys sit thousands of miles away from those who they spy on and fire missiles at. They go home to their families every night. These guys are wearing the "uniform". Took an oath. Their oath doesn't seem to matter, they are purposely ripping off the very people they are supposed to be serving. Does the quality of their work matter to them? How did these guys get past what surely was an indepth psychological profiling before being given such sensitive duties. At least we are told they are studied, it's in the budget. Who gave these guys their positions?

The story about the "Top Level" NSA advisor and his twitter escapades releasing Cabinet secrets and conversations, even badmouthing others on staff. Begs the question, what kind of people is our President surrounded by? Who hired him?

The on time Obamacare rollout that was all set and ready to roll capable of handling massive volume. It's kind of stuck in the mud.Who hired Sebeluis?

I wouldn't mind the bloated budget of our government near as much if we were getting any kind of realistic value for the dollar.

Looks like I am posting just in-time for the vampires and graveyard Viners.

How many of you 85%ers have jobs? Who hired you?

