Wednesday Weirdness--- Past Blast

As often happens, I became engaged in a conversation with another Viner and it becomes interesting enough to become it's own article to be shared with others.

We are focusing on who the candidates are and what "they are saying.", much more than how willing are they to "listen to us" and how willing to do as "we tell them."

Here is the conversation which I became engaged in. I do hope the other participant will find this and continue to participate.

"Even if someone of the "people's" choice were to somehow make it 'in,' how can we be sure they wouldn't be bribed or otherwise forced into following the precedents? Wishful thinking is nice, and so is being hopeful that this type of 'change' could happen, but without a complete overhaul of our current system, I think we are stuck with 'manipulation'"

My response:





"We can't be sure. We will never be sure of the capability of an individual to resist corruption on a daily basis. Lives change, needs change, wants change and quite often morals change.It doesn't require a complete overhaul of our current system. A statement like that is much more a mere catch phrase than accurate.

The basic design of our system is just fine. It is a system still in development in my opinion. As the occasion arises it becomes necessary to make adjustments. As breakdowns and weaknesses are discovered they must be fixed and strengthened.

To strengthen the system's ability to ward off corruption, term limits are now a necessity. They will not solve all of the corruption problems by no means. They will however be able to control how long the rotten oranges are allowed to fester and infect others.

Manipulation is a two way street. The ability to minimize a person stay in public service is a manipulative tool that we should be using."

"I, too, agree with term limits. There have been discussions in the past examining the pros and cons, and I can see how if someone is working on something that requires time to fully develop and implement their ideas, that could be negated by the 'limits'. However, the benefits to cramping the style of a Lobbyist supersede the other, in my mind. lol.

I find the Parliamentary Procedure and other structural elements allowing a large group (yet small in the big scheme of things) of 400 plus persons to have so much control and special interest, due to personal interests, to not be in the best interests of the greater whole, imo. I don't know what a 'better' system would be, I just don't think what we have is good. We are controlled by a minority; it seems somewhat 'Feudal'. I've thought getting government closer to the people being governed made more sense... essentially do away with a typical Federal government, yet still have an entity to cover the fundamental duties, e.g. FEMA, Trade, Foreign Affairs, et al (an entity that would have no power - just a facilitator). ..Just my thoughts."

Response:

please understand that a person's party affiliation and quite often when dealing with intelligent people even rather they are a lefty or a righty does not stay in my conscious mind.

I do believe that you are a Libertarian, in fact, when I see your name the words Centrist Liberal are what I read.

I find the ideals of the Libertarian stance on big government's role to be very appealing though at the same time not entirely feasible.

Four hundred does sound like a low number to have so much influence. Expansion of the numbers would become counter-productive and serve only to increase the preponderance of government.

To reduce the role of government to the levels that you describe would essentially turn government into a military style law enforcement agency. I don't like the sound of that.They would not be powerless, rather their power would become centralized. Armed and dangerous.

FEMA -- First responders are primarily firemen and policemen.

Trade -- Goes way beyond negotiations and treaties. Customs agents needed to inspect for dangerous and illegal materials, collect import duties. Coast Guard and or Navy to protect ports and prevent smuggling.

Foreign Affairs -- Control of the military and intelligence agencies. No sense in listing everything else.

Bringing government closer to the control of the people is in my opinion is critical. Term limits would guarantee a scenario where more seats would come open more often creating the need for more people to step up and participate more often at all levels.

The necessity to remove power from Washington is not in all ways advisable.

"Of the People, By the People, For the People"

The power that Washington has is the power of the people, it is the power acquired by the efforts put forth by the people, the benefits of this power is to be used for the people.

Returning control to the people is what I believe to be the most important task we face. Does anybody disagree?

As much as we need to carefully choose the people who represent us, we must also come to an agreement on what we want them to do. Even before we can do this I feel it is imperative that we first put control of government back in the peoples hands. How we do that we must also agree upon.

It is up to us to provide the hows in response to the whats.

The world's biggest rogue traders in recent history

No it is not another article about Congress. I thought so at first too.

US Postal Service Considers Closing Facilities to Save Money

At one time working for the Post Office was arguably the most secure job in this country.

Why consumers can’t bail out the U.S. economy

A two page article for a two word answer. They're Broke!

Hoot! Hoot!

owlsviewAuthorcommented Sep 15, 2011

COH --- Custom Ordered Humility

my-pockets-r-mtreplied Sep 15, 2011

I was watching that conversation.

IMO, special interest has gotten in the way of the majority of the people. There are sooo many special interest and we are taking care of their wants to the point people's needs are being ignored.

owlsviewAuthorreplied Sep 15, 2011

I kind of hate to use this analogy but the way I see it (speaking in generalities) we the people have a tendency to act like children, when we get a boo boo we run to government and expect them to act like a parent and kiss it for us. When they don't we get mad at them and wish we had new parents. Not just in this country, in countries and different types of government all over the world. It's that same affliction that has obstructed us since our conception. Being human.

Term limits and other controls that may come to bear for the use of the people. The fewer opportunities for the use of corruption the less useful it becomes and therefor the less effective.

Just like children what we want isn't always what we need. What we need is to grow up as a whole and realize that we are the parents of our country and start acting that way.

ryoushi12replied Sep 15, 2011

And what would you propose in opposition to the people demanding the governemnt THEY support with taxes take care of them?

Something like Libya, where oil revenues made for a complete disconnect between people and government?

As for term limits, that fact that you can seriously consider them shows you know next to nothing about how government in general and our government in particular works. Most of the laws today are NOT written by legislators as it is, they are written by PERMANENT LOBBYISTS, and revolving door aids and government burocrats. The average legistator who has served the better part of a decade in Washington is just getting a grip on how the system works and you want to turn them into permanent ignoramuses by not giving themthe time to learn what's going on. Instead you apparently support government by lobbyist, paid for by those with the deepest pockets, the parasitic rich and corporations.

If you want REAL citizen control of Washington, amend the COnstitution to ablish the concept that money = speech, and institute 100% government campaign financing. They did that in Arizona, and ONE THIRD of the state legislature was made up of people NOT beholden to the typical corporate interests in Arizona. In fact, after the FIRST election in ahich this law was in effect, the corporate interests spent BILLIONS trying to get the financing law repealed, because THEY saw that the REAL threat to their stranglehold on the Arizona state government was NOT how long a legislator served, but whether they had been BOUGHT.

owlsviewAuthorreplied Sep 15, 2011

ryoushi12, Here is a suggestion. Separate the way that are government is being run today from the way that it was designed to run. That is what we are doing here. Term limits are not the cure all but they are a substantial deterrent to the effectiveness of special interest groups and lobbyists.

The closer connection an average legislature has with Washington the lesser the connection with his constituents becomes.

I live and vote in Arizona. Yow saw what you saw and I saw what I saw.

my-pockets-r-mtreplied Sep 15, 2011

Instead you apparently support government by lobbyist, paid for by those with the deepest pockets, the parasitic rich and corporations.

We have that now without term limits.

Part of the problem seems to me is electing over and over again career politicians who do get too comfy and start catering more and more to lobbyist because they need the cash for yet another election.

institute 100% government campaign financing

Just out of curiosity what are the dollar limits, if any?

owlsviewAuthorreplied Sep 15, 2011

Pockets, I have looked into dollar limits more than once. Each time that I do I find limits are not really limited because of so many ifs ands and buts.Like so many of our tax laws, expenditure laws appear to be written with the intent to be abused.

Campaign finance reform is another major tool needed to return control to the people. It will be difficult to figure out. It is a task that needs doing.

my-pockets-r-mtreplied Sep 15, 2011

Campaign finance reform is another major tool needed to return control to the people. It will be difficult to figure out. It is a task that needs doing.

I've been saying that for many years, but what do I know. Also, been saying for many years, he with the most money wins, which is a bet that would win me big money in vegas.

owlsviewAuthorreplied Sep 15, 2011

Unless they were the one betting against you. Technically the government's money is our money, once again it comes down to establishing our control.

Extraterrestrialreplied Sep 15, 2011

I think it's pretty clear what John Adams had to say.

Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness of the people; and not for profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men; therefore, the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government; and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness require it. John Adams, Thoughts on Government, 1776

Now is the time to reform our government back to the way it was originally intended to be!

owlsviewAuthorreplied Sep 15, 2011

I think it is pretty clear that our founding fathers were much wiser and foresighted than we sometimes give them credit for.

Much of what was said during the forming of this country is as relevant today as it was then.

Extraterrestrialreplied Sep 15, 2011

It is rather fascinating that our founding fathers were so intelligent their wisdom transcends time itself!

owlsviewAuthorreplied Sep 15, 2011