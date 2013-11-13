Wednesday Weirdness --- Not A Day Too Soon

. Buzz Alert

. Clinton Strategy

Bill Clinton is still the sharpest campaigner the Democrats have. As though Obama didn't have enough problems with Obamacare Billy boy piled it on with a suggestion that the President be honorable.

I personally believe, even if it takes a change in the law, that the president should honour the commitment the federal government made to those people and let them keep what they've got," Mr Clinton said in an interview published on Tuesday. Mr Clinton campaigned for the Affordable Care Act, but now he is the latest politician to speak out against it.

Of course he is speaking out against it. It's called putting distance between his wife the most likely next candidate and her ties to the current Obama administration. Smart Democrat. Knows Obama is going to be baggage in 16'.

They are wet, hungry, and increasingly angry. I watched them making the long trek into Tacloban in search of food, and returning empty-handed. One long queue outside a food warehouse quickly broke down into a free-for-all, people grabbing whatever they could.

No wisecracks on this one. On top of everything else these people now have to suffer through the scrutiny of the scandals that are bound to arise over the aid they are supposed to be receiving.

Egypt ended its State of Emergency curfews. Does this mean the purge is over? Morsi trial starts Monday.

Here's A Real Topic

I got 61 percent of the vote… in a blue state that had just re-elected Barack Obama a year ago by 17 points,” Christie said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Just what is it the people of New Jersey see in this guy? He has earned a closer look. More deserving than any of the other potential Republican candidates. Who would you choose? Chris Christie or me? That's not a fair question, Christie wouldn't stand a chance against the owl.

Thinking it might be weird if people took some time off and talk about news and other things of political interest. Got some news to talk about? Take your best shot. Just don't shoot at each other. Got this thing about not getting caught in a crossfire.

Welcome first timers. (Newbies is so yesterday). This is Wednesday Weirdness where commentary is all over the place.

Hoot!Hoot!