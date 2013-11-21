Thursday Twister --- A Day Late

TERMITES ARE US

My thanks to American Dreams and Greg for making this dissertation possible. Hence the termite reference.

Many of you have been around for quite awhile. On the old format you saw a lot of groups come and grow and others go. In the political and news area of the Vine there are really only two types of groups, now called Nations that survive for any length of time. The extreme left wing and the extreme right wing. If you don't belong to one, they insist you must belong to the other.

There is no predesignated position on the political map by TPTB for moderates. Doesn't matter if they are party member moderates or independents. These people become the biggest headaches that people like Tyler and Sally have to deal with.

I doubt that there are many around not aware of all the posturing and promises of good behavior, intelligent conversations and fresh starts. I say posturing because half of the promises turn into lies less than a day after they have been made.

Do you see what is going on behind the smoke? Check out this article. One of several where you will find the left and the right literally announcing their starting lineups of Nations as though this were a European futbol tournament. Champions League, with the champions of the left playing the champions of the right. Everybody from the CEO of Comcast on down knows that these people are not going to change their ways overnight.

The Minority of Squares

Let us face facts. There are many of us just not cut out to be part of the "in crowd". We actually have serious intent. Believe we will find serious conversations and maybe even some answers on the internet. We are the true oddballs of the internet.

Most participants in these social websites come to have fun, vent, behave in a fashion they don't dare in face to face life. Being anonymous makes it easy to become fictional personas. Getting away with being bad is a great relief for many. Just not us squares who don't get it.

The greatest numbers of these squares are made up of moderates. People not afraid of exchanging ideas including even the concept of compromise. Many of these people on the Vine are residing in small Nations made up of only two or three members or Administrators. All wanting to be heard and yearning to hear. Fearful and tired of bigger nations where they are constantly being shouted down with noisy rhetoric rather than proven wrong with substance.

Moderates need a place of their own on the map. You, me, all of the little guys. We need a place where we can help each other be heard. Get our articles and opinions on the front pages right up there with the political warlords. We need a Nation like DAs of Olde where we can support each other. A Nation that has done it before, stumbled and gotten back on track with a determination to do it again.

More importantly, we DAs can't do it without you. The DAs need your diversity, your willingness to speak out civilly.We need you to post articles and help increase comments on other articles posted by DAs. We need your efforts to build a Nation where "you" can be heard.

LOL! Having just read that over if some of you feel it is appropriate, find one of those patriotic songs on You Tube, play it and read again.

Thursday Twister aka Wednesday Weirdness a Day Late. I am just so consistent. Sigh. Weird isn't it? What do you expect from an old hack, hacking on a keyboard while hacking with newmonia. (Oh, shut up spellcheck.) No big deal, seems to be getting along fine with my oldmonia.

Go hack yourself. You guys all rallied together a couple of years ago. Had lots to say. Good talkin. Are there enough of you moderates, independents and centrists left on the Vine that still have the desire and guts to go for it and be heard?

One last thing, do me a favor. Be careful how you hack, I don't want no heat from the local constabull.(You're wrong spellcheck.) Hoot!Hoot!