I Resent Being Herded. Do You?

Pissed or Dismayed ?

Strangely enough I don't find myself pissed.

Recently I became an administrator in the new United Newsvine Nation. It was decided by three of us that this would be a real attempt at building a large nation. Pickings are slim on Newsvine most of the better writers and commentors are already at their Nation max.

I got brave, went cruising in the Greenhouse (yes, I showered afterwards). Also received three e-mail applications thru Newsvine . Accepted all three. This is when things begin to get strange.

One of the three quickly showed up on our roster. A different one was listed in my tracker as having joined but name has still not shown up. The third one. Who knows?

Today I signed in and much to my delight the new member has posted a political article for discussion. I clicked on and it went straight to an NBC article. Did not think much of it, maybe I double clicked on top of the seed link.

Started to make a comment, no Newsvine comment section. Backspaced to leave what I thought was a seed and found myself right back on the Nation page.

I went back in and took a look around. To me this appears to be nothing but an attempt to lure me into a discussion away from Newsvine and into the muddled waters of the entire NBC complex. A place where I would have no administrative powers, no ability to direct the focus of the conversation. I don't like being herded, and that is what this feels like.

The article has not been deleted, to my knowledge my fellow administrators haven't seen it yet. Yes I have notified them, but hey it's the weekend. I caution anyone who chooses to go their to be sure of where they are at before making any comments. I know many of you are more experienced over there than I am. Any advice you can give to other Viner's would be nice.

I also have not expelled the new member, I don't know if he was aware of the transfer to NBC or just an unknowing pawn. For the moment it is a benefit of the doubt stance that I am in.

For now I just want to get the word out to other administrators and Vine users to be alert for these off site transfers. I hope you will pass this along to your friends and groups. Especially on Monday when the bulk of our weekend trolls vanish again.

p.s. The statement I made some weeks ago about not joining any new nations without being an admin. was a foolish one to make. I am already an admin in three maybe it's four. If any one of them go big I will have my hands full. There is only so much cop work I am going to let myself get forced into. Author moderation was just fine for me. Anyway, I will be joining another couple of nations very soon. Do me a favor and don't die of shock. Hoot!Hoot!