Sterling Exposure of NAACP

. MAKE THAT THE N$$CP

Awesome!! Another racist exposed and humiliated, though in the case of humiliation that may not be possible for Donald Sterling. Good job. I am surprised that it took so long to do and an underhanded technique had to be used.

Not the first time that Sterling has been exposed as a racist. Should have been a dead and buried horse a long time ago. Why didn't the NBA care until now?

. NBA The Minor Leagues

The NBA is minor irritant that has got me riled. Exposing and punishing Sterling, even if you went to the point of taking everything he owns basketball related or not and make him live on the streets it won't do a thing to put an end to racism. I am under the impression that we would like to finally put it to rest. We have several organizations, non-profit organizations dedicated to ceasing racial prejudice on all fronts. Why aren't these organizations showing any real signs of success?

Have race relations improved? Based on all of the press coverage in recent years an argument can be made that they have gotten worse. How is it that these organizations, especially the NAACP are always at the center of these controversies? Yes, that is where they should be. Whining, crying, beating their chests. Pointing fingers, pontificating. Tugging at heart strings. Say what? Is that what they are really there for. Or is it just to gain attention and collect donations so they can keep feeding their piggy bank.

. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

"His organization gave more money to the community, to the, to the minority community than the others."

. Leon Jenkins, President of NAACP Los Angeles Chapter

Donald Sterling was scheduled to be given this reward during the same venue that Al Sharpton was to receive an award. How much does it cost to receive the stamp of racial approval from the NAACP? Dollars obviously speak louder than actions.

What becomes of the NAACP if racism dwindles. Will their executives still get driven around in fancy cars? Will politicians still have to receive or buy their stamp of approval in certain districts? Would the need for them grow? Or would it shrink?

I am not calling for the dissolution of the NAACP. From my perch the NAACP is currently a corrupted union. Black Americans need to storm the halls of this institution that is supposed to be there to assist them. Flush out the greedy smooth talking money grabbers. Replace them with people like yourselves who want real progress, not just headlines.

There are many groups of many ethnicities that are disingenuous in their behavior. The NAACP without a doubt is the largest and most powerful. Take back the banner that is supposed represent hope and progress and take the lead in making race a mere visual afterthought.

