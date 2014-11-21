The Fallacy of Ideals and Libertarianism

. In The Beginning There Was Libertarianism

Libertarianism has always looked good. Alas, by it's own nature true Libertarianism can never succeed. A true Libertarian is the head of his family not a leader of a nation. To live as a Libertarian one must make a prisoner of himself. How wonderful to do as you please in your own little fiefdom. What does the Libertarian have to do to protect his freedoms in his own little fiefdom. First he must build a fence to keep out those who want to do what they want as well as to post boundaries that he cannot pass and continue to do as he wants. Freedom? When he leaves his fiefdom and enters another he must conform or be considered an intruder/disruptor.

Libertarianism has already failed. Centuries ago. What was early civilization like in the earliest days in Africa.?Didn't each tribe live as it wanted to? Develop it's own traditions and beliefs? What happened?

Babies were born. Then more babies were born. Soon the resources of each fiefdom became strained and many tribes were were faced with a choice of expanding and infringing upon it's neighbors or withering away. What father is going to be content to sit quietly and watch his family starve and whither away?

At first it wasn't such a problem. Those who had more than they needed were often willing to share after all they had plenty of "cake", but more and more babies were born and the cake grew smaller and smaller and soon both families began to starve and whither. They then turned to the next tribe which had more than they needed at the time. But, this tribe had watched and seen what happened to the tribe that had helped the first tribe that had run out of cake. Not wanting to see their own meet the same fate they said "No." Not out of hatred or disdain for the other tribes, out of fear for their own survival.

Being hungry the first two tribes took to sneaking into the lands of the third tribe and stealing the food necessary to preserve themselves causing the third tribe to send out patrols to catch and punish them. Thus the first policemen were formed and societies first border wars were fought. The first acts of slavery were committed.

Death was an everyday occurrence in those primitive days, but death of one human at the hands of another was not an acceptable practice to the species. Prisoners were taken and forced to live and work as they were told. Not being members of the third tribe they weren't granted the same rights and freedoms and though forced to create more cake they were allowed only to eat enough to allow them to work the next day. Resentment was born.

Handfuls of those who had been turned into nothing more than animals of servitude began escaping and soon were forced to band together as marauders not only to steal but to protect themselves from the police of the third tribe. Thus the third tribe expanded their police into armies which necessitated the need for a more regimented structure of government and more slaves. This army had to be fed and kept strong and those that served were no longer able to work the fields, mill the grain or hunt the game causing the need to take portions of each crop and sending it to this army. Taxation was born. Not out of greed, out of need. The need for self preservation of the third tribe.

The first two tribes had to copy the practices of the third tribe for the same reasons. As the third tribe became more powerful, they had to form alliances despite not having the same beliefs and practices. The ability to live life as a Libertarian died.

. The American Ideal, Another Fallacy

The early settlers who came to this land had a dream. They dreamed of a nation where all would be welcomed, respected and have the opportunity to pursue the lives they chose. There has never been a nation before that has tried so hard for so long to make this a reality. This was the land of plenty, more than enough for everybody to share and live in prosperity.

Like that second tribe, we cared and wanted to help others. So others came. They also made babies and each baby must be fed. Resources are shrinking. Survival has become a difficult task in what was once the land of plenty. Prosperity has become naught but a dream for most regardless of how much an effort they make. Just as that second tribe did, we follow the path of self destruction due to the most admirable of all fallacies. A fallacy which I wish could be a reality. A fallacy which unfortunately Obama places before reality.

At some point in time Earth itself will be like that first tribe. The same fallacy that is destroying us is also what keeps mankind going.With each baby that is born our world must expand and the fallacy must be pursued for without it, there is no reason for mankind to exist.

I am proud of this country, and believe firmly in the ideals of of it's creation, but I do not believe that we should allow our ideals to smother us.