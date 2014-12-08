Wednesday Weirdness --- We Didn't Start The Fire, NBC Did

In reply to: MoCowgirl-1193719 #1.95

Why should a "seeder" have moderator privileges on what another person wrote elsewhere in the media?

That is a really good question. One to which the answer should teach big media corps a lesson.

Why should an "author" have moderator privileges on what he wrote anywhere in the media? The cause of all of NewsVine"s problems with it's users is very quite simple. It's what happens when greed fuels stupidity.

Brought this over from the commentary on Dave's COH article in Satire Nation. Quite a ways off topic and Dave is a Staff moderator after all and blatant disregard for the COH wouldn't be to cool on an article of his. Not that I would blatantly break the COH, but that is kind of the point. Dang if that whole COH thingy doesn't have us all talking in circles. Oh, well, at least I am used to it.

So, without further ado, (yeah right) it's time to put on your tin hats, straw fedoras and fill up the coffee mugs and get on with it.

The first thing that we must understand is that NewsVine was a "poisoned pill" on the market just waiting for some sucker to come along and ingest it. The good old "apple in the tree".

For the most part stockholders in the media corporations are just like stock holders in most corporations and don't know a darn thing about achieving the end product. It's all about the money. Okay, that's leads us to the board of directors. You know those guys that know a thing or two about about making more than just home movies.Now with these guys it's all about the money -- and the power.

NewsVine was a true marvel, a wondrous byproduct of the new age of computer technology with many features never before available in the world of mass communication. One of those features was the ability, for an author, a columnist or even a "Letters to the Editor" writing busybody to discuss what they had written in real time with real people without the interference talk show hosts like Rush or "moderators" of shows like "Meet the Press". If some knuckled headed taunter came along they didn't need the guy in the booth to push the dump button, they had there own. It was awesome, what a great treat for the people. It became huge, very popular and most importantly highly profitable.

Who can blame those poor gluttons on the board for wanting to snatch up such a pearl Man, the money was there, the people police themselves so staff overhead will be at a minimum just take a couple of techie types to keep it smooth. The size of that audience, all those people ready to be influenced by us. Is it their fault that they were blind to the new type of ANARCHY they were bringing to the media? One that shakes the very foundation of the power they lust for. CONTROL!.

We the people have had a taste of a new freedom. We've had Freedom of Speech and the Right to the Pursuit of Happiness. Now we've had the freedom of control over those freedoms. Everybody, the writers, the brave, the cowardly,good, bad, ugly, beautiful, saintly, evil etc........ We are more than just a little reluctant to give it back.

There is a touch of the anarchist in all of us. Freedom is like a drug, give us a little taste of some of the good stuff and we want more-more-more.

Hey, board of directors,yeah you mogul guys. You blew it big time. You didn't give us poor shlecks any credit for brains as usual. Did you really think you could take us backwards? (Oh heck, I am really enjoying this, be right back, need music)

Really, put us into little cubicles and force feed us what you felt was right for us to ingest? Get a life boys. Ain't going to happen. You bought the purest most successful example of the new age of communication and it's biting you on the butt.

Watch'a going to do? Why fight back of course. You've already tried the enema routine, just dumped a bunch of agitators down the drain. Whoops, they didn't flush. Dang electronics just can't keep them out. Tried the overwhelming routine, you know the pro-trolls.You can't hire enough of them. This ain't about politics you do-d0 heads it's about freedom. Freedom of the Press in particular. The people have had a taste of being the press, especially the freedoms the press is free to practice thanks to Freedom of the Press. Things like, editing, filtering, spinning, censoring and fabricating. If you can do it, so can we. By golly, we really can. Thanks technology and thanks to the founders of NewsVine for giving us tools and thanks to the board of directors for welcoming us to the fold.

It's called progress boys. Something under the guise of being Liberal Progressives you have been shoving down our throats for years.

OWLISM:

"A Step Forward For The People, Is A Step Backwards For The Establishment"

Toot toot give a hoot.

Our C O H don't you dare pollute.

Ah, if only I could moderate. Weird huh? Hoot!Hoot!