A Holiday Gift From TPTB ?

Could This Be A Conspiracy?

A really good one? One the majority of Viners would love? How often have we accused TPTB of not listening to us? Seems to happen on a daily, maybe even an hourly bases. What if we have been wrong? You know, they can't just snap their fingers and make things change overnight. Nor can they come right out and say that they might have made a mistake.

Did You Read It? Did you read Sally's article concerning the new rule about no cut and paste? Word for word? Explanations and all?Is it to far of a stretch to interpret as a push back in the direction of the old format?

In the first paragraph I believe that we are told about the intimacy of a nation and how the conversation in that nation is for the members of that nation. That paragraph also conveys the message that if you don't belong to that nation that it is wrong to transfer comments to another nation. Something odd about that. If you are a member it's okay to cut and paste comments elsewhere? I want to give TPTB some slack here, I believe that is the type of misunderstanding that results from grabbing at straws to solve the trolling problem.

The second and third paragraphs really don't do much more than describe the problems the new rule is meant to deal with. The next paragraph reveals that possible gift I referred to in the headline.

. THE SPIRIT AND THE PURPOSE

A new nation moderated by staff. A nation where all categories of news can be discussed under the guidelines of the COH. Does that have a familiar ring to it for any of you? What was the old format?

Nations can still be called nations and run like nations. Nothing is private from TPTB, those that use their nations for the plotting of disruption or other troll like behavior can have their administrators removed or even the whole nation. That has been a constant under both format no real changes there. What does change though, is that if you don't belong to a particular Nation is that you don't comment or read what is said in that Nation. Private conversations are just that, private not put out for everybody to read and comment on. Nor are comments put out there to be used for the purpose of public embarrassment or agitation where those being maligned can't respond.

The Nations format has not lessened the burden on TPTB moderators one bit. If anything it has increased the need for more of their attention and interference. In moderating this new nation TPTB will find itself just as hard pressed as they were under the old format,after all the vast majority of us want COH enforcement . With staff itself you are at least dealings with those who have the final say on determinations involving the COH not the interpretations of forty or fifty self appointed authoritarians. It wouldn't be long before TPTB would see the wisdom of a return to some form of author/seeder moderation to lessen their own burden a little. True, this keeps the door open to that multiple interpretation problem but it also makes it easier for the staff to spot. There also will be consistency in the problem of numbers of staff moderators needed.

Growth Requires Growth

No kidding? How profound. Even sounds silly to say. But it's true. Now there will never be enough moderators and even if there were, somebody would still say not. TPTB is not going to be inclined to add a whole bunch of personnel to run what is basically supposed to be a high tech operation more reliant on computers than human labor. One or two. Here or there. Now and then. Just enough to keep the lid on and everything functional. We really should accept that as a business fact just as we should accept the reality that trolls will never stop being a problem until humans no longer exist.

For The More Cynical

There is the distinct possibility that staff doesn't realize they are turning back in the direction of the old format. They have a need, no let me rephrase that make it as impersonal as it's meant. They have a paid for responsibility to maintain control over the content of this location.

Consider the recent addition of Dave. Why was he hired ? Why did he take the job? Retired baseball player. That doesn't really mean much, perhaps a slight indication of a competitive nature and an ability to hustle. That isn't his whole life though. Don't intend to paint a rosy picture about the dude, don't know him and to scarred to take him at face value, whatever that is supposed to mean.He does run a few charitable foundations, groups whatever. Kind of a giving back to the community aura about it. He is also a motivational speaker. The professional kind. Gives a deeper look into what might be motivating Mr. Dave and benefiting us.

I see a picture of a guy with a lot of energy who likes to think of himself as a problem solver. A good problem solver looks for the simplest way to solve a problem usually with simple logic. In the case of NewsVine he sees the need and hears the call for more staff moderation. The simplest solution under the Nations format is to have one nation moderated by staff only.

Things have a tendency to go in circles. In their quest for better performance TPTB is taking NewsVine full circle back to what made it popular and successful in the first place.

Now doesn't that make for a nice conspiracy this holiday season:)