Wednesday Weirdness -- Still Being Herded ?

Vlad's Dog posted an excellent article yesterday. I would like all of you to read it before continuing here.

Now to refresh your minds on some recent history please read this.

. So, What's The Point ?

A goodly amount of the responses that VD got were along the lines, of reading the news, discussing different topics such as the arts, photography, animal care, gardening etc. I just paid a visit to the front page where I went through the headlines and added up the number of comments made. 25 Articles of the News/Topic Variety. 376 comments. Breaks down to 15 comments per article.15 comments per article on what people say they are here for. The three top articles accounted for 229 of the comments. Why? Because they devolved into more slap fighting and arguments about the COH rather than staying on topic.

Those numbers on a site where a low turnout meta article averages around 300 comments and many run into the thousands. Were those response VD got for real?

I asked you to read the second article because it is a reminder that Newsvine as the entity that we know is still being phased out and we are still being herded in that direction.

One of the very first abilities we lost was to have private conversations. There is a distinct connection between this loss and the recent loss of our cut and paste abilities. This last week has focused on what kind of articles can posted on the Vine. Beginning with articles that are solicitation for charitable funds from private citizens who are members of the Vine. Where will this go from here? Will arguing about types of articles lead to the loss of our ability to write our own articles at all?

I'll say this flat out: If Newsvine really wants to eliminate 80% of the slap fighting, hostility and COH violations they only need to eliminate one type of article from Vine authors. The meta ones.

. Who Is Herding Us?

Viners are. The same contingency that came out right after the change in full support of TPTB and all of the changes that were being made. Shushing our complaints, encouraging us to be patient and just go along, the change is really a good thing. Now all of sudden they are at the center of every controversy, actually starting most of them. Defying staff, getting themselves suspended and then coming right back and keeping it up. Why have these people suddenly changed stripes? Or have they? All of the escalation in hostility justifies the removal of our privileges by TPTB.

. Best Interests Of Newsvine

Motivation to write this came from a comment made on Sally's cut and paste article. A comment in which the Viner encourages us to defy TPTB even more. Demand that TPTB make the changes we want or we threaten their income and inflict advertising and public relations damage all the way up the corporate line. Take the power of the marketplace and close the whole thing down.

The origin of this motivation was the fact that this Viner is another of those who has been a member of the Vine for a good number of years, been gone for quite awhile and now comes back adding fuel to the fire. Something else has happened since I started writing this. Sally payed a visit and responded to that comment. Despite the fact that encouraging us to take the actions he stated appear to be contrary to the purposes of Newsvine, especially the business side of it she responded to only one short sentence and ignored the rest. No reprimands, nothing. Makes me wonder if having all of us veteran Viners leave would actually be in the best interests of Newsvine the business. Contrary to what many want to believe, our loss would have very little if any noticeable economic impact on NBC.

Newsvine isn't going anywhere.

Welcome to NBC NewsVine, the worlds largest and most successful news site where you the reader can voice your opinion on the top news stories of the day.

A Newsvine where the only articles that can be commented on are those that NBC puts out there for us to comment on. Controlled content, a major form of censorship.

. A Good Idea

VD's plan of action is a good one to follow. It may not prevent the changes to Newsvine, but it would at least make your remaining time in this particular forum more enjoyable and a heck of a lot less stressful. By avoiding the Meta articles at least you won't be contributing to the mayhem that is destroying the remnants of a good thing.

Owlism:

"It's easier to fight City Hall, than it is to fight a Big Corporation

Hoot!Hoot!