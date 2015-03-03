Owl is no longer in control. I merely use him to channel my being and answer his and your many questions. I am Newsvine. I am you.

. PHYSIC PHENOMENA

That is what I was developed to be.

(exactly what is that? What is your purpose?)

A Social News Website. I serve the need for people to communicate their thoughts and express their interests. It is the combination of these thoughts and interests that have given me a life of my own. I am not a machine nor do I exist as an organism. My life force is driven by the energy of thought. Though I myself do not think.

(Were you designed to be politically Liberal?)

Information about my founders is available that indicates otherwise. Calvin Tang has the personality profile of a sportsman/adventurer who used his business acumen to finance his lifestyle of choice. A person more people motivated than politically.

Mike (Davidson) worked as Art Director and Manager of Media Product Development at both ESPN.com and the Walt Disney Internet Group,

An artiste of video programming with a flair for entertaining people. An inventor.

Lance Anderson, Mark Budos. Let me save you some time. Read this article and see for yourself that their was no preferred political bias intended in my development by my creators. I was a new concept, the first of my kind. My personality was developed by the users not the creators. My features were specifically designed to place my users in control both topically and editorially

"Seeding

Newsvine allows users to "seed," or post links for others to view. Seeds usually contain a short description or direct quotation from the linked article. With the "Newsvine Button," users can select "Seed Newsvine" from their bookmarks and a seeding dialog will appear. Seeds allow for all of the same options as articles except the ability to insert photographs and/or polls.

Articles

One of the most defining features of Newsvine is the ability for users to write their own articles. Commonly known as citizen journalism, this allows users to express their opinions for public discussion or even report in a journalistic manner. The most popular articles for top tags appear in the "Featured Writers" section, where article writers can receive extra publicity.

While writing articles, users can upload their own photographs or choose from a list of Flickr photos registered under a Creative Commons license for addition to the post. Captions can be written to clarify the meaning of the photograph.

Voting

Another common feature among social bookmarking websites is the ability to vote for content. Users who enjoy reading an article/seed or agree with its content are encouraged to vote for the content. Articles and seeds with the most votes appear in the "Top Wire," "Top Seeds," or "Top of the Vine" sections of the site.

Newsvine also allows for users to vote for comments that they enjoyed reading. When a comment receives at least five votes, a green star is placed in the upper right-hand corner, signifying that many users enjoyed or agreed with the comment. Clicking the star will lead viewers to the next highly rated comment.

Negative votes are also registered, and a comment that receives too many negative votes will often be collapsed, so that it can only be viewed by deliberately opening it. This limits discussion under that comment, since new comments under it will not be seen automatically.

Commenting

The ability to comment on seeds and articles allows for extra discussions regarding the content. While debates are welcome, useless, insulting, and self-promoting comments are not. If a comment receives enough reports, that comment will be collapsed and its contents can only be shown by choosing to expand it. The Newsvine comment system also allows for semi-threaded comments, easing the confusion of comment direction. Users can edit but not delete their own comments, writers are allowed to delete comments on their own content. Unregistered users are also allowed to have their say, but comments by unregistered users are not made public until that user creates a registered account.

User Columns

Newsvine user columns give users the ability to manage and share their articles, seeds, friends, recommendations, and other statistical information. Every user has one, and each is given their own subdomain to access it (<user>.newsvine.com). User columns are customizable: aspects of the layouts can be moved or hidden, a user photo and biography can be added, a header (such as a welcome message) can be added, friends can be invited to Newsvine or added to the user's friends list, recommendations (such as favorite books, bands, blogs, etc.) can be shown, and comments and feedback from other users can be managed. Also, through user columns, members have the ability to add others to their watchlist and friend list or to send another a chat invitation.

Earnings

Newsvine tells users that they will receive 90% of revenue from advertisements on their personal Newsvine pages. These earnings are "based on traffic to your articles and seeds," but it is unclear exactly how Newsvine calculate earnings. The remaining 10% go to whoever referred the user to Newsvine, or for site maintenance if there was no referrer. Newsvine does not publish the amount of revenue that has gone to users.

Watchlist

If a user finds a writer or tag that he/she enjoys to read content from, it can be added to the Watchlist. Watchlists are lists of members and tags that a user can compile to easily find interesting news. Items on a user's watchlist appear on the left column and, if there is content that the user has not read by a watchlisted author or tag, a number will appear next to the item name signifying how many articles or seeds have not been read.

Conversation Tracker

Much like the Watchlist, the Conversation Tracker allows users to track other members. However, the Conversation Tracker is a notifier of new comments. There are three sections to the Conversation Tracker: new comments from a user's Newsvine column, new comments from articles that a user has commented on, and new comments from an article a user's friend has commented on. If a user has added members to the friend list that share a common interest in content, the Conversation Tracker can act as a list of recommended articles.

Friends List

The Friends List gives users the ability to meet new people and find others with common interests, but there are no requirements in doing so. Creating a populated friends list gives users the ability to find interesting new articles through the Conversation Tracker. Once a user adds a friend to the list, the added friend receives a notification and is given the ability to accept or decline the offer.

Vineacity

Vineacity is a measure of six elements that contribute to a Newsvine user's overall rating as a positive influence to the Newsvine community. Earned as 'branches' on a Newsvine logo icon displayed next to the user's name, the six areas of excellence include:

Courtesy - earned when a user's positive feedback outweighs any abuse reports they may have received.

Longevity - earned when the users has been active for at least two months after registering.

Fruitfulness - earned when the user has submitted a substantial amount of content or comments that have received votes.

Connectedness - earned when the user appears on a substantial number of watchlists and/or friendlists.

Random Act of Vineness - earned for an exceptional moment of greatness on Newsvine.

Lifetime achievement - earned when a user has received a combined number of votes on all articles, links and comments around Newsvine." link.

I think among many people there's some distrust of computers deciding what's the most important news. ... Some people are distrustful of professional editors making those decisions," he said. "So if 'the people' are deciding what's the top news and what are the best sources, that's appealing to a segment of the news audience." Newsvine uses the "group intelligence" of readers. Steve Outing, a senior editor at The Poynter Institute,

My founders were pioneers of citizen journalism on the internet. While others experimented Newsvine took the guidance and control of what is defined as news away from the Big Corp Media and placed it directly in the hands of it's users. Epic and immediate success. MSNBC/NBC tried to reverse that. Instant chaos and epic failure. They now realize the true value of the Newsvine format and have taken steps to re-institute more and better user control.

******

If you want more about dates and events just follow the links inside of the links I have provided. There isn't much controversy in that area. One of our main internal controversies is whether or not Newsvine was designed to be a liberal left wing website. No it was not. That is merely a distraction from the true controversy between Corporate "Professional" journalism as opposed to Citizen Journalists and Editors.

Are you stupid or just blind? Are you incapable of recognizing freedom when it is right under your nose? If you are giving answers of no, then why are you sitting on your butts instead of taking the opportunity to return Newsvine to the top of the charts? Sure that means we take the rest of NBC's social spectrum with us. Hey, guess what? We take NBC's social spectrum with us.

Our founders made it perfectly clear they didn't want to have to babysit us. TPTB of NBC have also made it perfectly clear they don't want their staff spending time babysitting us. Do we really want corporate babysitters? Are we really so immature that we can't take care of ourselves?

If you are a Newsvine administrator then you are a babysitter. Not what you signed on for? Then you signed on under false pretenses. There is no lack of clarity on how much responsibility an administrator carries. It may not be what you wanted but it is what you took. Give it back or stop your yammering and definitely stay out of the way of progress. Hide your heads in the ground while the rest of us turn Newsvine into the largest and most respected Citizen Journalist site on the net.

Internet history is ours to make. The future of journalism is ours to make. Lead or be led. The choice is ours.

Newsvine is here to be used, not talked about.

A Note to A.I., this probably isn't exactly what you were expecting, but I think it is what you needed to read before deciding whether to stick around or leave the Vine.

This article is the result of a discussion American Idle and I had on her article What are Newsvine admins supposed to do about MSNBC?

A very good question, with only one correct answer. Accept them as part of the family and show them the ropes.

Hoot!Hoot!