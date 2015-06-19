Open Your Eyes - Prevent Dis-Information

. Why The News Tag

A not so funny thing happened to me on the way to my column this morning.

Ralph Roberts, the founder of Comcast passed away.

Brian Williams Moves to NBC

It's nine o' clock out west and not a story about either on Newsvine despite the fact that we are owned by Comcast and the News about Williams affects us directly.

. I Waited

I was aware that the Williams move was going to be announced yesterday. It ties right in with what this article is about so I thought I would give a day for the dust to settle. A bit of a waste of time.

The Truth

What does it take to create a well informed opinion ? Easy answer isn't it? Information. What kind of opinion is formed when that information is false or misrepresented? Easy answer isn't it ? This time, you tell me. :)

There seems to be a trend developing amongst our more excitable Viners. Bringing back old stories and trying to treat them as though they were new and concurrent. Ran into a couple of those on Wednesday. One of those was a re-run about the the drunk pantsless teacher a year ago. Just kept on going. Then I went to an article on my tracker and came across a prime example of repetitive duplicity.

But we can't learn without it. The internet has provided us with more media that spreads lies instead of truths.

They aren't going anywhere and as the election gets closer they will multiply like rabbits. The only thing we can do is try and protect ourselves and get to as much of the truth as possible. A difficult task for sure but there are some steps we can take.

Higher IQ linked to liberalism, atheism link

How about a show of hands from those who recognize this story from about five years ago ? That's what I ran into in the comment section of the article I was tracking and this is how I got involved.;

Person 1 -- Makes comments to the effect that they have figures that show the states with the highest IQ voted for Obama and that the states with the lowest for Romney. Also stating that these were facts based on real science.

Person 2 -- Asked person one to provide a link.

Person one notes that their own posting was kind of general and had holes in it and provided this link for clarification.

http://createperfection.hubpages.com/hub/University-Study-Shows-People-With-Lower-IQs-Are-Conservatives

Red Flag People

Author of the article sent to comes from the HubPages, a social website, uses avatar just like the Vine. I decided to be nice and not cap on them for linking to another social website. Instead I saw the link in that article and followed it.

http://www.upi.com/Health_News/2010/03/02/Higher-IQ-linked-to-liberalism-atheism/UPI-68381267513202/#ixzz1MRF8B44p

That takes us to a five year old article by one Satoshi Kanazawa, . An article reasonably written and believably sounding. The author being an "Evolutionary Psychologist" on staff of a university.

Another Red Flag

Don't let yourself be cajoled with statements like 'Universities would never allow something to be published with their name on it that wasn't scientifically proven.' A; Publications bring prestige and dollars. Do they look the other way when athletes become involved with sexual misconduct? B;. Just because a scientist is on a universities staff does not mean the university endorses all of his publications.

Person 2 says they don't dispute the facts, just wants to be able to use the link in the future.

Despite not being overly affectionate of Person 2 I didn't want to see them do something foolish. So I gave them a clue as to why they shouldn't use this person as a source. http://newsone.com/1285085/satoshi-kanazawa-fired-psychology-today/. As you can see, I used a liberal source to avoid the accusations of using right-wing attack articles. This is when I discovered just how desperate Person 1 was to have Person 2 trust the source they provided.

Big Red Flag

Intellectual and Educational Superiority. The very minute someone starts touting how well qualified and intellectually superior to others they are you might want to consider moving on.

Person 1 proceeded to provide two more links;

http://brandongaille.com/list-average-iq-by-country-and-american-states/

http://www.thestreet.com/story/12712489/20/the-10-dumbest-states-in-america.html.

You never know just what you might find at the end of a path.

Just so happens I like both of these links. Neither one claims to prove a point about IQ's and progressive or conservative states. One provides a list of states ranked by IQ levels and is more a tutorial on what IQs are all about and has the aura of a MENSA site about it.

The 10 Dumbest States was actually my favorite though for Person 1 it was incomplete data to use seeing as it only dealt with the 10 smartest and the ten dumbest states leaving out data from over half of the states. Once again the article makes no claim of superior difference between the intellects of progressives and conservatives.

So how was Person 1's conclusion made?

Can't be sure. Can only tell you how I would have done it if I were looking for the answer I wanted.

Take a list of the states ranked by IQ levels and place next to a map or list of the states that voted for Obama and for Romney. Leave out all of the other factors and claim that progressives voted for Obama because they are smarter. Very scientific :)

If you follow a link, check it and at least make sure it isn't another social website author. A quick bio search of an author reveals character and background.

If you follow a link read the whole thing, especially if it deals with studies and surveys. The first four paragraphs usually contain the actual factors and procedures used as well the actual purpose of either.

Be Wary of those who claim to be of the highest educational levels.

Simple things to do that can help you avoid at least some of the disinformation you will encounter on the net. A few repetitions and soon you will be aware of those who knowingly or inadvertently spread dis-information on the Vine.

