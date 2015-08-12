Wednesday Weirdness ---- Woe Be The Establishment

. LONG AGO RIGHT HERE

Many of us older folk weren't just in the "revolution" of the 60's we were the ground floor. Here we are over 50 years later and many of us are fortunate enough to be around to see and hopefully be part of the revival of the revolution.

Will this be a flash in the pan ? Nothing more than a reunion of old torch bearers, like rock bands that dwell on their past accolades on PBS specials ?

There are new factors that give the revolution a much better chance this time around. One of those factors concerns us old people. I challenge anyone to deny the fact that over ninety percent of those 30 and older in 1965 were totally dead set against us. We were one segment of society ostracized and forced to stand alone. It doesn't have to be that way this time.

An effort on our part is needed. It won't be easy reaching out and communicating with today's young people. They have no real reason to trust us. After all we are old. We are the generation that tried but so far has failed. (Fat lady hasn't sung yet).

Young people have a different education, listen to different music, speak in their own contemporary fashion these are minor obstacles. Our biggest challenge in being able to join together is our own enthusiasm. In our pressing haste to finish what we started we must not try and lead them. Considering that they have to put up with more of the future than we do we must allow them to take the lead.

We can advise, help organize, stage our own rallies, do our best to help them have some good times while putting up a good fight. All of that is cool. The most important thing we can do is let them know that we are here not only for them but with them and that unlike our elders, we will "LISTEN" to them . Hoot! Hoot!