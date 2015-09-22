Oh What A Night + The Aftermath

"Everyone can talk up here about their credentials. " Chris Christie.

AND THEY DID

Over and over again.

A little controversy to start with left wingers. Who benefited the most from the debate ? The Republican Party. Who made the dumbest political move of the night ? The Republican Party. Biggest stooges in the debate. CNN's moderators including the doofus from Salem Radio.

The most intelligent thing that didn't get done ? Candidates telling CNN to take a Flying F and walking off of the stage.

Biggest shill on the stage ? Carly Fiorina. Didn't expect that did you right wingers? This person, make that persona has no business running this country. I had her third on my list going in. Going out ? She can't go out fast enough to suit me. Yes her rants about building up the military played well, rah rah sis boom bah. So anxious to show how "tough" she is she showed how much like Obama she is.

Obama said he would talk to anyone. Concerning Putin, Fiorina, "I wouldn't talk to him at all." Actually, Obama's words were more intelligent than Fiorina's. It gets better, make that worse in my opinion. She goes on in that segment and in another later on and starts saying exactly what she would do up to and including numbers of ships she would build and more. Just as stupid as Obama telling our adversaries what he won't do.

Lies get told, the lie Fiorina seems to have told that night really bothers me as to why tell it. I watched as many of the videos about the Planned Parenthood situation as I could find. None, depicted a living fetus lying on the table with a discussion on how best to preserve the organs.

In my book the biggest hit against her was the obvious butt kissing the Republican Party was doing. It is sinking in with the Party leadership that their best chance of winning is with one of the three "outsiders". Trump doesn't need them. Carson is to stoic to be controlled. Carly Fiorina is an opportunist and is quite happy to jump into bed with them. This has become even more obvious in the days since the debate. From outsider to darling without blinking an eye. Enough on her and from her. Women, you especially need to look close at this woman. Would you want her to be your boss ?

WHY DID YOU WATCH ?

Did you want to hear each candidate's position on the issues ? Did you happen to notice how consistent most of their positions are ? Some slightly different approaches. Toughest segment of the nigh was during the discussion about marijuana.

With the spectre of Obama hanging over their heads, it is pretty tough for any of the candidates to come out and say that they wouldn't enforce Federal Law. I especially enjoyed watching Gov. Christie wrestle with this one, rather tight quarters for a former Atty. General. By the way, Christie gained back some of the ground he had recently lost with me.

WHAT WAS I WATCHING FOR ?

Leadership. I saw quite a bit of it. Before I get into that though I want to say something about Sen. Rubio who actually gained the most with me at the debate. This gut is intelligent. Looks like a kid but is actually quite mature. Speaks from the heart and listens and learns well. Thinks things through and has the ability to be flexible. Nice package.

Ben Carson, is dropping with me also. Something has been nagging me about him from the get go despite from previous support of him. I just don't like his overall bearing. Reminds me of a fatherly Dr. Huxtable explaining the facts of life to his kids. Dr. Huxtable the persona, not the actor that played him.

Scott Walker, he says goodbye and I say hello, he does have a bit of sense anyway, knows when to fold them.

As for most of the rest of the "I was there also " candidates. Not much to say, they were there. No I am not ignoring Jeb Bush or Donald Trump and the show they put on.

TRUMP DISPLAYS LEADERSHIP

You Democrats best listen up. Be real, there is a very good chance that the Republicans are going to win. The ideological differences between the two Parties are well known. What you need to consider most is which of these Republicans you would prefer to deal with over at least the next four years. It appears that at the moment Trump is who the Republican base wants. You should also.

From the moment he entered the campaign, Donald Trump has been running the Republican campaign. All in all, the Republicans have put up some pretty good candidates. several of whom at a different time would be good choices for a President. Trump knows this and is taking full advantage of it in ways most people don't look for.

One of the biggest contrasts I noticed in behavior was between Rand Paul and Trump. Whenever somebody else was speaking, Rand Paul was busy scribbling notes acting all stern and studious. Trump looked at each speaker as they spoke listening to and evaluating what they had to say. People ask who he would name to his cabinet. He won't say. He hasn't decided yet, don't be at all surprised if he picks more than just one of his opponents.

From the very beginning Trump took advantage of the debate rules and got Rand Paul into the fray as a way of deflecting from the moderators game plan knowing that Paul couldn't cause him any harm. When it comes to the exchanges between Trump and Bush, we may as well have been watching an episode of "The Apprentice". His comment about Bush having more energy was a classic teacher compliments student moment. All night long he kept Bush in the inferior role and looking more than just a bit flabbergasted at times.

Something else I noticed. Even when he wasn't speaking, many of the other candidates kept glancing over and looking at Trump like board members trying to get a read on how the Chairman is going to react. All of those would be leaders of this country following the Trump's every move.

This isn't the type of analysis you were all expecting. This isn't an election about political issues. This election is about electing a President that has both the ability and the willingness to lead. The root cause of many of our problems and the biggest deficit we are facing is leadership. Obama is just one of many that have been lacking in that department.

Watch this debate again, or at least watch the next one with a different mindset. Profile the people, actions speak louder than words.

MY PICKS

In order of preference:

1: Donald Trump

2: Chris Christie

3: Marco Rubio

4: Ben Carson

5: Jeb Bush

Best ticket :

Donald Trump/Marco Rubio

Worst ticket :

Carly Fiorina/Rand Paul ( That was easy :)

A tip of the hat to Governors Mike Huckabee and John Kasich. Good people, wrong time.

Person of interest :

Ted Cruz. Has potential but not up to my standards.

If nothing else, I hope that what I have said will help some of you to start thinking outside your selected partisan boxes. Hoot ! Hoot !