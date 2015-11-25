Wednesday Weirdness - A Quick Look Back Before ISIS

I thought it would be an interesting idea to look back a few years and see what we were talking about then and compare it to what we are talking about now. This was written at a time when if you said ISIS most people would have asked, "What's that?"

I will try not to post the comment section from then. If any wish to review the comments, many of which are interesting, you can find the original on my home page about two thirds of the way down the list.

Wednesday Wierdness --- Muslims Uprisings Are Being Scripted By owlsview Wed Mar 30, 2011 12:15 AM

Put on your "consider this" hat and and take a an overview of the recent uprisings in the Muslim world and the correlation with other issues and events.

Two questions are both first in line. Who?Why?

My answers are that portion of the Muslim leadership and their easily led fanatic supporters who believe that all must live by the teachings of Muhammad or die.

Out of confusion comes chaos and out of chaos comes subterfuge. Each time that a ruler or ruling family of long duration is ousted it is easy for the crafty to insinuate themselves into the policy making arm of the new government. Numerous uprisings provide the perfect set up for manipulating countries like the United States and organizations like NATO into taking actions against their will and facing massive protest and possible embarrassment.

We are dealing with fanatics who are willing to insult their own beliefs to gain influence amongst those who oppose them. So now we have a who and a why. Nothing so far to cause anybody to believe recent events are being scripted by some secret hierarchy in the Muslim world. Before I move on, let me add this to the mix; A belief in the coming of a Muslim messiah is now being encouraged through out the Muslim world. The teachers, doctors and lawyers who are being represented as the leadership of these rebellions make up hundreds of those we see demonstrating. The thousands are made up of the have nots, those who can't get an education or a skilled job. Those who are the most devout and easiest to lead by religious decree.

All over the world and especially in the United States there are numerous issues and actions related to the Muslim religion. The issues of Sharia Law during the next election on it's own will serve as a hotbed for controversy and incitement. In a time of economic struggles, we will be forced into entering new trade agreements with new governments that evolve from successful overthrows as well as possibly having agreements voided by those that we opposed remain in power.

Timing is everything. In President Obama the Democratic Part unwittingly supplied the Muslims with the perfect patsy. There is no way that anybody is ever going to convince me that President Obama has ever knowingly or willingly participated in any activities that would threaten his country. Early on Muslim leaders knowing that, if you can not trust your leader, you have no leadership, recognized that Obama's own wealth of knowledge about the Muslim religion and his willingness to show the utmost respect to it's leaders would be quite useful in keeping Americans from trusting him, thus leaderless.

President Obama's own left-wing leanings towards a more socialistic form of government is a comfortable fit for an ambitious religion.

The Muslim movement is not about taking over governments, government is merely a tool to be obtained, used and discarded later. The Muslim movement is about there only being one religion on earth with one set of beliefs and rules of behavior. The only guidance needed would be that provided by the church leaders thus rendering the apparatus of government irrelevant.

For the Muslims to be capable of writing and directing such a script is admittedly a bit of a reach. For the Muslims to take advantage of all of the political and economic distress and make a push to form a united Arab world is believable. Even they aren't foolish enough to believe that they could do it all in one fell swoop. It is conceivable that they could successfully end up with one country made up of the many that now exist in the area commonly referred to as the Arab world including countries in north Africa. One very large, rich and militarily powerful nation being governed by a religious extremist. Picture if you will a humongous Iran By the way, Iran has the film out that propagates the impending arrival of the Muslim messiah.

There you have it. Surely you must see where someone could at least say that the script sure seems to be leaning in favor of Muslim activities and goals. Will you also agree that President Obama was the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time? It was his lack of experience, not his principles that has left the door open for Muslims to start pressuring our legal and political system as well as putting us in the position of bombing and attacking innocents of the Muslim faith (there will always be collateral damage, real or faked). A ready made excuse if they start setting off bombs and mounting terrorist attacks on our soil if they don't get their way in court.

Footnote: To qualify for Wednesday Weirdness a topic or opinion must be extremely farfetched yet retain just enough logic and or fact to be noticed.

Due to recent events, I now wonder if I missed the part in the script, where we think we are in the Middle East to fight ISIS but are actually getting sucked into a major confrontation between the U.S., NATO and Russia. That wouldn't be a good thing at all. Would ISIS be the only ones left to pick up the pieces?

It's been a long time, but Wednesdays are weird. Hoot ! Hoot !