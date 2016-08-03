Wednesday Weirdness -- Ironic Liberal Hypocrisy

Liberals support Ryan ? Liberals love McConnell ? Liberals embrace McCain ?

Since when ? How many years have the Democrats been maligning the Republican leadership ? How often is this leadership blamed for stifling our government ?

Along comes Donald Trump. What does he do ? He starts kicking this leadership in the butt. Throwing them to the curb like the, stalling, filibustering, obstructionist and self-serving Bible thumpers the Democrats accuse them of being.

Right away the Democrats jump in, condemning Trump for doing in one year what they have been trying to do for fifty. Arms wide open inviting these poor displaced Republican establishment leaders whom they have hated and attacked for so long to come and vote with them. Find solace in the arms of the Democratic establishment. A whole new dimension to the saying about politics making strange bedfellows. Odd how the the establishments of both parties can't work together in Congress but can sure pull together when one of them gets trounced. No more hiding that there really is only one establishment. We can thank Sanders for that. Where as Trump has pretty much gutted the Republican leadership, Sanders has put the Democratic leadership on real thin ice. One big foot stomp from him and that party blows up just like the Republicans.

For an eternity the Democrats have claimed the the Republican Party has been led by a bunch of old white guys. Now it's a bunch of old white guys being blamed for supporting Trump and tearing down the party. The party they have been running. One begins to get the impression that the only politically correct sub-group to blame for anything and everything is old white guys.

Alas, Trump is another old white guy, so he must be one of the evil. Old white women must be exempt. After all Hilary is old and white. Married to an old white guy. Though in her case it is understandable if she hates old white guys, after all there was Monica. Democrat's second choice, an even older white guy. Third choice, an older yet white woman.

I am curious. Since old white guys are responsible for all of the bad things that have been happening are they also responsible for any of the good things that have happened ?

Just a tad more weirdness out of the, we are untied in our efforts to divide you Democrats. How do all of you parents out there whose sons or daughters were put at risk while in the service of their country feel about being considered second rate and less deserving of respect because your kid came home safe ? You can't be elite because your kid lived. Do those who lost loved ones deserve sympathy ? Yes, indeed they do. Should they be put on a pedestal for it ? No. They suffered a loss. It was the kid that made the ultimate sacrifice.

This is the Democrat's week to crow. It will die down soon. Talk about millions being secretly airlifted to Iran is already beginning to reverberate. More of Obama's and Hilary's sneakiness.

The biggest factor in this election is the people versus the establishment . Trump is the only one challenging the establishment and being effective in doing so. Hoot ! Hoot !