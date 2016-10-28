Hillary the Child Abuser

Even though I am not a Democrat nor a Clinton supporter I feel the need to apologize to all of those parents out there who were offended by some of the things Trump has said regarding women . Stuff you really don't want your kids , especially your daughters watching and hearing . I apologize for the gender and child abuse being performed by Hilary Clinton and her campaign .

Mirrors

That is the Title of a Clinton Ad that is running dozens of times a day all times of the day . Even during kid's programming . A compilation of Trump audio depicting handicapped kids and young girls standing in front of mirrors . Just the thing you don't want your daughters to see and hear .

Clinton claims that children shouldn't have to be exposed to such deplorable words . Yet she is constantly putting those words combined with images of young girls looking wistfully into the mirror wondering if they are pretty or not .

No two ways about it . Clinton is abusing children to further her own campaign . None of Trump's words regarding women were directed at young girls . If I read the link right , it was Clinton's idea to use young girls not one of her staffers . At the very least , she approved it.

This is a Presidential candidate that cares ? A candidate who says children should be protected from such filth.

This is a Presidential candidate that right now today on your TV is abusing children by using them to keep filth prominent in her campaign . Where is the protection ?

If you are outraged by the words of Trump , how can you not be even more outraged at the constant repetition of those words , in front of your daughters ?

Trump has a dirty mouth . Clinton is just plain dirty .

The very least you left wingers ought to do is stand up and force her to pull this ad . Protect the kids . Hoot ! Hoot !