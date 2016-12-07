Wednesday Weirdness --- Conservatism Equals Social Progress

Government Shall Not Profit - A Two Party Wall Street Lie

Government profit. Vulgarity? According to just about every high priced economist, profane enough to make a banker vomit. We can't have government competing with the private sector. Not fair. Government is supposed to operate off the backs of taxpayers. Not enough money to pay costs? Just raise taxes.Want more Social programs? Just raise taxes.

Better schools. Raise taxes. Better roads and bridges? Raise taxes. Any improvement at all? Just raise taxes. The answer is always the same. Just raise taxes.

Raise taxes on whom? Big business, the very rich what a great idea. They are the most successful. They should pay more for their success. Sounds great, easy sell.

Meanwhile back in the pencil pusher's office rich accountants for rich people are casually shifting funds around so that the new taxes they are supposed to pay end up in the "Loophole Machine", or worse yet, they take their money offshore.

Governing Is Not A Business

I'll accept that, to a point. Just a little word play in my opinion. Government is a business. It buys, it sells. Government invests in research. Government makes loans. Government lends. Payrolls have to be met. Equipment needs to be maintained and kept up to date.Bureaucracy is a corporate structure. What corporations call Vice President of this or that division, government calls Secretary of this or that agency. Just like a corporation, the investors (taxpayers) always want more.

You Are Fired

How quickly would a construction mogul utter those words if his procurement officer was paying upwards of $50.00 for an everyday claw hammer? How about the production manager that keeps coming back claiming they underestimated the actual cost of putting out a product again? Business doesn't tolerate incompetence. Government just keeps shelling out more tax dollars.

Do You Cry

Is it frustrating? What do you feel the most every time you see one of those ads showing kids with distended stomachs living in squalor? How frustrating is it to see people trying to be brave while suffering from cancer and other debilitating diseases? Does it anger you to see helpless animals stuck forever in a cage? Do you get a sense of guilt or shame?Are you outraged that very little gets done about these situations no matter how many donations we make and how much we pay in taxes? Are you human?

Sure wish my government would do something about all these negative situations. It's not like they don't get millions, billions of dollars to work with every year. With all we aren't getting in return, we might as well just burn the money.

To say that government does not need to run itself like a successful business is to invite corruption, greed and complete incompetence to run our country. That sure does sound like our government. Corruption and greed? Should we start with the Veteran's Administration or HUD? Maybe the BIA or USAID. Can anybody tell me how many agencies our government has related to social aid and social services?

Union Interference

You can come across some interesting facts when investigating the workings of government. Facts like 7.2 million of the 14.8 million union members in this country work in the public sector.

The purpose of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights. WIKI

Isn't there a redundancy here? What are unions for? Am I deflecting from my topic? Not really. Answer me this. If Government is supposed to be a non-profit entity why are it's operations subjected to Union control in it's daily operations? Forty-nine percent of all card carrying, dues paying Union members are employed by the Government. How many people working for other non-profit entities are Union members? Any? Something to think about isn't it? By the way, the numbers I used come straight from the Federal Department of Labor Statistics not some right wing rag sheet.

Paying For What We Want

Every time the liberals come up with a new program that will help to improve the living conditions and quality of life for people the first thing conservatives ask is "How are we going to pay for it?". Not, "We don't care.".

There is a very simple answer. Change the words "making a profit" to " generating a surplus" and treat the bureaucracy of Government like a business. Now I am going to tell you that a huge surplus is already there. No I am not going to I'll let someone else.

Do you ever watch PBS? Most will agree that it leans a bit to the left. On Monday night, Dec. 5 they had a segment about military spending which is always a bone of contention between the Republicans and the Democrats. In my opinion, the Democrats have the high road in this divisive issue. I don't like sending people off to links while reading my articles but in this case take the seven minutes to watch and listen to this segment.

an estimated $125 billion could be saved over five years, the report was buried by top Pentagon officials. the Pentagon actually up until then had no idea how many contractors actually worked for it. And they found that more than one million people worked in these core business operations, like you said, health care management, human resources, property management, things that any organization needs. that compares to only 1.3 million active-duty troops.

Yes there is another deflection there worthy of a comment section of it's own. On topic though. The number given is $25 billion a year. How far would $10 billion a year go towards paying for the social programs we want? Would a corporation allow one of it's divisions to hide this much money from them?

I won't even try to guess how many other Government agencies are hiding money or the amounts. It's rampant. The amount could be as high a a trillion dollars a year, but lets say it's only $100 billion. Do we really need more taxes?

Six pages have been edited from this article due to the number of side issues, all related to this topic.

I will close with this statement:

A Conservative Businesslike Approach To The Infrastructure And Daily Operations Of The U.S. Government Would Allow The United States To Be The World Leader In Social Progress.

Hoot ! Hoot !