Wednesday Weirdness --- Dem Devious Liberals

How To Turn Truth False While Staying True

Deception

Words past spoken keep spinning round my mind. Words that haunt, make you unsure. Unwilling to trust.

Mr Obama retorts: "This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility." And Mr Medvedev finishes: "I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir [Putin]." Link

Long Ago And Faraway

Was it really? True, we just had what seems like the longest Presidential campaign ever, still, it really was only four years ago. Has there been a flip flop in relations between Obama and Putin?

During the last four years Russia has risen from a position of being an interested supplier to the eminent power in the Middle East. They do as they want when they want. Nobody makes any "real" attempts to stop them. Nobody.

Raises another question. Has there really been a flip? Clinton was going to lose, was supposed to lose. Her candidacy was meant to be nothing more than a token of gratitude like those of Humphrey, Goldwater and McCain's. It was generally accepted that power was going to be transferred from one set of establishment leaders to another. Whoever the choice was, the Republican nominee was going to win.

Who Knew?

Who even knew Trump was a Republican back then? I had forgotten. Who took him seriously when he announced as a Primary Candidate? Who knew he was going to bring the Republican establishment to it's knees? Well, he did. He caught the establishment with their pants down. The election was no longer just a question of an inner-establishment shift in power image. Now a real threat to all of the establishment including big business interests faced them.

The Dilemma

How to turn Clinton from an easy loser to a winner. By the time the establishment realized that it was going to have to really deal with Trump it was to late to turn to Sanders for help. He had already done both of his jobs. It was up to him to be the reason for Clintons loss while at the same time pushing the Party further to the left. Did a darn good job at it. Split the Party wide open using millennials and their natural aversion to establishment retreads coupled with the dismal view of their own economic futures.

Stinking Server

That personal computer and all of the lies that went with it was a killer. Getting it out of the limelight was a must.

Opportunity Knocks

Trump said something respectful about Putin. The door opened wide to practice some deceitful flexibility and create a false scenario.

E-Mails

Hacked, leaked or just given to Wikileaks, Putin or both? The e-mails and how they were used made it easy to suggest that Putin and Trump were in cahoots. A perception that quickly overshadowed the use of a personal computer. Enhanced by the lack of any release of RNC e-mails that allegedly were also hacked and obtained by Wiki.

Obama Gets Tough

In the final weeks leading up to the election President Obama made a lot of noise. Sabre rattling creating the picture that he was tough and firm with Russia. Even had people wondering if he was trying to start a war. Just how far out of the sheath is that sabre going to be pulled when it is being rattled by a lame duck President faced with a hostile Congress?

Smoking Gun

There is none. There is no solid proof that Trump and Putin worked together to manipulate our election. There is no solid proof that Putin and the Democrats worked together.

Left V. Left

The Democratic Party with it's strong leanings towards Socialism represents the left wing in this country. Putin leads the Communist country of Russia, the epitome of a left wing country. What ever else may be said about Trump, it cannot be denied that he is a highly successful Capitalist. The exact opposite of a Communist. Given those facts, which scenario do you believe to be the most likely? What the media has tried desperately to convince us of, or the suggestion I have just made?

...........................

It is Wednesday. A day I use to ask Viners to be weird and think for themselves. Politics itself is weird every day in every way. Happy thinking and keep the COH in mind:) Hoot ! Hoot !