Where is the Respect?

Not respect for us. Respect for our fellow members.

Just as much as everybody else I have been out there extending welcomes, offering help and trying to make new comers welcome. Welcome to what? Something that is already theirs? There is no theirs or ours and we are guilty of acting like there is a difference.

It happens naturally and Americans seem to be the worst about it. We try so hard to make new people feel welcome that we end up making to big a deal of it and those people never feel like they fit in. Unnecessary divisiveness leads to resentment and hostility and prejudice begins.

Consider if there might be some value in treating them like Viners. If they haven't had the sense to read the COH, that's their problem, handle them the same way you would anyone else.

Having read through numerous comments I have a feeling that we might inadvertently be laying the groundwork for another Vine war. This time it would be old Viners v. new Viners. Keeping a grip on our humane instincts might serve us better at the moment.

Philosophical thought. Hoot ! Hoot !