Donald Trump brings in two male CEOs to lead discussion on 'Women in the Workforce'

Ladies, would I be wrong in believing that the single biggest problem you have in the workplace is ,” the men who sign their checks.".

The good old boys club is the problem which is why this meeting should actually be predominately male. For the President to just sit there listening to the women's complaints and agreeing with them would be a waste of time. His and the ladies.

Trump needs to confront they corporate dictators and let them know that if the don't want to recognize and treat women as equals that there will be repercussions.

When you have a serious problem is it more intelligent to talk to the complainers or to confront those causing the problem? Hoot ! Hoot !