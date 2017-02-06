Owlsview --- The Establishment Was Warned

A request was made yesterday for some of us old timers to reprint some of our favorite articles from the past. I chose one from six years ago. It may surprise some of the newer people. Included is a link to the original which will allow them to read the comment section. Some of the best parts of this article are actually in the comment section.

I think this is the most intriguing line in the article itself:

"If we have to elect a questionable choice for President to remove a bad one, we will."

For those who participated in this six years ago, I say, "We still have lots to do." Hoot ! Hoot !

Extremists Fear Moderates & Centrists --- Well They Should By owlsview Mon Aug 1, 2011 5:51 AM

Last week a story showed up on the Vine by Paul Krugman of the N.Y. Times. Here is a link for those not familiar with it.

I found my self of a mind to respond rather vigorously. I also had an exchange with a viner on my own column. Concerning the question of real blame:

To put it bluntly. It is ultimately the fault of the voters.There is a part of an oft repeated phrase, the very center of it no less "By The People".

You also raised the question of responsibility for poor choices. That is ours also. We have failed to fulfill our responsibilities as voters. You, myself and millions of other voters in this country. We especially failed to do it during the "good times".

We neglected to pay attention to what we were voting for. We neglected to pay attention to what they were doing. We became creatures of habit when it came to listening to the news. Same channel, same time everyday, just because that is what we did. We didn't even know that we were doing it.

From about mid 2006 forward things have rapidly gone to hell in a hand basket. Now we are watching Washington religiously. It has been discovered after all of these years that our friends in the media as well as the very politicians we left in office for so long had made a common practice out of lying and deceiving us.

We do as voters carry the biggest share of the blame. Said and done with. We also carry the largest portion of responsibility in correcting the wrongs of the last fifty years.

On behalf of the majority of moderates and centrists that I have met I shall say that we have been anticipating the beginning of a campaign to denigrate moderates, independents and centrists to the position of being at fault for everything political. Would it surprise you that we are prepared to accept the blame? That's right, the buck stops with us.

a cult that has really poisoned our political system

A coming together of minds releasing the antibodies needed to purge the poison that exists.

There used to be this big old lazy balloon hovering over the political landscape. It was referred to as the silent majority. All you had to do was feed them a little pablum and they would mind their own business. Well you all ran out of pablum and we woke up.

Who is we? We are the moderates from the left. We are the moderates from the right. We are the centrists. There are a lot more of us than there are of you radicals from either side. We have a lot to make up for and you have a lot to answer for.

While we were off in la la land all you Rep.s and Dem's just couldn't keep from fighting with each other over control of the wheel. News flash! You both drove us over the cliff.

How could either of you possibly have allowed yourselves to be led to such extremes? Must be some sort of chemical imbalance. It doesn't matter. Fact is if we have to practice pull and plug with members of Congress, we will. If we have to elect a questionable choice for President to remove a bad one, we will. We will achieve our goal of returning our country to the "BALANCED NATION" we believe it was meant to be.

We are not above the fray. We are right back where we belong. In the middle of the fray.

What does all of this mean? Now is the time for you, for me to pull it all back together. Send out a few messages

Are you tired of the media violating their First Amendment responsibilities and practicing censorship?

Media itself has been making it a practice for years to only release the news they want you to know. Freedom of the press is critical to the people for protection from officials who would hide facts from us releasing only those that supported their own political position. When the media itself hides and manipulates the facts it violates the basic tenant for it's existence. It is no longer a free press, but plays the role of another arm of government, call it the Bureau of Chosen Information.

Listen up major media moguls. We want all of the facts, we are quite capable of forming our own individual opinions.

Are you tired of the scare tactics of both parties?

Are you fed up with the double talk coming from the extremists on both sides?

Have you had enough of being "pooh poohed" for not standing firm on one side or another?

Do you want to turn social websites like this into places where we can work on solving what we disagree about instead of shouting?

Take the opportunity to show that there are more people who can work together for real improvement than there are those in the fanatical ranks whose soul purpose is to keep us from having our say.This is the time to stand up and be counted.

Many of you moderates on both the left and the right and many independent centrists have been staying below the radar way to long. Come to the foreground. Post your views. Help send a message of numbers. We can change the media, the net and Washington.

First step: Give this article a vote up. If you have something to share. Please share it. Get to know each other. You aren't joining anything. You are just letting it be known that you are here, and you will be heard!