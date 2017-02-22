Wednesday Weirdness --- Kings and Their Kingdoms

MERCENARY MASTERS OF THE VINE

Article after article keeps showing up asking what can be done to improve the Vine. I'll tell you what. Not a damned thing until we replace Rent-A-Cops with Nation Administrators. Egotistically speaking there are a lot of very happy narcissists running rampant throughout our Nations often wearing two, three or more faces depending on which Nation they are in at the moment.

Some of these "master moderators" even run around in teams starting new Nations and naming each other Administrators. We get stuck with six echo Nations when one would have sufficed. Nations where opposition to their political views are often judged to be COH violations while personal attacks by their supporters are not.

Ask any of them why they administrate so many Nations and they will all tell you it is because they are so good at it. Their knowledge and experience at enforcing the COH makes them in high demand. Can't leave it in the hands of amateurs now can we? Of course TPTB has it set up so that even the newest member of the Vine can create and administrate a Nation, but what the hell do they know?

Isn't hard to notice how so many of these mercenaries are also prolific at constantly posting and seeding the most contentious bait articles on the Vine. Back in the days before Nations they would have been, and many were, referred to as trolls. Now they see themselves as the bosses.

Why does somebody start a Nation? The obvious answer might be because they want a Nation they can talk about what they want to talk about with whom they wish to talk to with some control over rude visitors. The perfect Nation for them. What would be a good way to build such a perfect Nation. A little loyalty can go a long ways. Pick your Nation and focus on making it work instead of trying to build the most or the biggest.

Picking on the left is easy, there are so many of them. I know of more than one rightie who administrates in several Nations who are rather pleased with themselves because their Nations have experienced some growth recently. Yeah, the same people are joining all of their Nations not realizing they are really just joining one big Nation filled with a majority of the same members. Compare it to registering to vote in several precincts simultaneously. NewsVine voter fraud, that's what it is. Ten liberal Nations each with a thousand members. Wow, that's 10,000 liberals. Oops. Wait a minute that's ten liberal Nations each with the same thousand members.

Very few Viners are happy with the Nation setup TPTB gave us. It's not the best setup going. It is being made worse by the antics of these traveling control freaks who even try and control each other,not just you. Hoot ! Hoot !