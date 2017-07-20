Wednsday Weirdness--- Wickedly Wacky! Sickly Tacky!

. De Ja View

I have two, count them, one two. Eyes that I can see with, again. I know. I told you the same thing about this time last year. Well, guess what? That first operation ended up in temporary success only making things worse after a few months. They say this one will last forever. Could have sworn that's what they told me the first time. Hope so, my wallet doesn't like this kind of repetition.

. Cop with no IQ

Okay Baltimore, care to tell us just how low the standards are to be one of your finest? 'Smile, I am on my own camera.'

. Sigh, Do We Really Care?

O.J. Simpson's hearing is a competition that will be brought to you live on CBS Sports.

Really? He's in his seventies now. Technically this has nothing to do with his wife's murder. Medical bills go up for old folks, why should tax payers continue to pay his freight? If you are on the Goldman families side, consider that as long as he is locked up they have no hope of getting anything out of him.

Dump Trump Humpers Flail!

Media political stories are the comic strips of the internet. You heard the latest didn't you? Two investigators have discovered that Don Jr. went to school with a student that spoke with a Russian accent. The child was born at the Russian embassy to parents were shortly afterward sworn in as U.S. citizens. Questions as to the citizenship of the child have been raised further increasing concerns within the intelligence community of haw far back the Trump Jr. - Russia connection really goes. That was fun, I wonder if I could make a living at this.

. Got To Love The Medical Flop

President Trump has both Parties right where he needs them to be. One of the many things Trump spoke about during the campaign was getting the two Parties to work together. He didn't say how but the ACA business has turned out to be the key. Both Parties now have their backs to the wall.

Democrats wrote it, passed it, now admit it is failing. Republicans said they could do better. Had their chance and proved themselves wrong. Now it's either work together and accomplish something quickly or face failing to get re-elected. Incumbents on both sides will have tougher opposition from within their own Parties just to get nominated. The primaries are going to be a better indicator of the direction our country is going to take than the final count of how many Dem.s or Rep.s.

Enjoy, rejoice, whatever you want to do. Sneer or drip a tear be it funny or blue. There must be something out there that can really be called new. Plenty of birdseed around so you can just chatter away. Me, I am going to sleep while it is still Wednesday. Wacky weirdness to you one and all. Hoot ! Hoot !