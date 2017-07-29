What Will It Be? Refuge or CHALLENGE Decision 2017

Depends on what you really want. Why are you here? Better question. Why are you still here? This place is a mess. The hostility, profanity and outright hatred is disgusting. You are still here and if the Vine wasn't closing you would be staying here even longer.

There could be a good reason. One that may seem embarrassing. One that you would prefer to deny. There is a part of you that wants and or needs this environment. Venting, releasing your frustrations against somebody besides your family and friends? Staving off the pangs of loneliness? Keeps your brain active and sharp? All of the above?

Positive Negatives

All of those crazy abhorrent people over there! The truly horrid ones we are dealing with daily anyway. They don't represent nor reflect the character of all who reside there. The "terrible trolls" are not being loyal to NT as we speak. The text that has been released to us is intended to scare us off. A result of their fear. You are the ones that chased them off of the Vine, relegated them to the ranks of lowly re-regs, destroyed their influence.Being conservative works against them. Their popularity with Vine conservatives is minimal. Nations on both sides routinely block their activity.

The negativity of those people is counterbalanced by what we won't be taking with us when we leave. Dozens of Nations used as parachute drops, multiple identity usage, loaded up with hundreds of members with zero activity charts. Homes and portals for reregs and trolls. Only a small percentage ever went to NT.

Format Sucks

Compared to ours, yes it does. Otherwise, not really. There is a list out there that pretty much represents what the majority of us want. What we have now but even closer to what we had on the old Vine. Do you want something prebuilt that you consider just close enough? As former and current Newsviners themselves it is highly likely that Perrie or others involved in site operation would enjoy having a format similar to ours. It makes money.

So where does NT stand in regards to it's format development? Still in the early stages of development with time and access to the technology to customize it. You and your clicks are needed. It takes money.

Why Bother? What is NT?

NT is Newsvine's offspring. That isn't the way Perrie would like to have it put. NT was established by Viners. They have lasted for I believe it is seven years now. Newsvine lasted ten. NT is still what can be considered in beta mode. Big enough to stay running but very little prospect for growth. Newsvine closing poses a threat to NT. A fair percentage of their activities rely on back and forths with Newsvine. The closing of Newsvine will cost them valuable clicks.Newsvine was built by people with remarkable technical skills. They covered a lot of bases and got it closer to right than anybody else in the industry has. Viners don't have the technical know how, instead they have the knowledge of what does and doesn't work best in a social setting. You can make use of that knowledge on NT. It isn't run by a Large Media Corporation. Perrie was/is one of us. More inclined to listen to what you have to say.

The stress of meta activity is more of a burden to Perrie and her staff than it will be for you. Often here on the Vine friends and enemies have worked together from time to time to improve the Vine. They will have an easier time doing so on NewsTalkers.

Best Advice

Find and join two or three different websites. Give it a few weeks. Find out which one you gravitate to the most. Enjoy the most. Satisfies all of your online social needs the most. Let NewsTalkers one of those, give it and yourself an opportunity.

Thank-You