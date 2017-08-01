Had Pain --- Did Gain

. A Parting of Tongues

Are you familiar with the story of the Tower of Babel? It is also the story of Newsvine.

. Who Leaves Next?

So many have left, the choices go slim. All Nations now grow hollow. Why were we here? Was it a waste of time? Where will we go? What will we find. Many are sad but I say no. We should be glad.

Defeat is not ours. Instead we have gained. The beast known as media is writhing in pain.

The dust is settling. Not just here on the Vine. Social media in general is in full decline. "What a great tool this internet can be." they said ,voices filled with evil glee. Utilizing lies and deceptions in their war of words, they thought that finally we would become just one big herd.

They forfeited integrity and are now losing their capital gains. In their throes of agony they still don't desist. They put all their efforts into one giant ship. It too will flounder and ultimately fail. Using a multitude of names and intents, they now seek to herd us into Facebook's ominous tent. Freedom is abused, treated with contempt. The thing about freedom, is that it will never relent.

We are the champions. Doesn't feel that way.The internet and social media will continue to exist. Big Corp. and the media can't call it just their domain. Only the people will decide what survives and what will wane.

Hoot ! Hoot !