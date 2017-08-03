ROCKING YOU LIKE A HURRICANE - AGAIN !

. Category Five

Page after page after swirling page. Raising all kinds of dust and dander.

The music. OMG! So much of it old with a hell of a lot of new. Often it sounded like a musical zoo.

We used it to poke fun and even argue with each other.

Changing sides now and then just for kicks.

LOL! If it wasn't for arguing about arguing we would never of had our first nest. Now look at us. We are a NATION?! WTF?

Only in name. It's really still a nest.

Silence...

What's with that look on your face? I'm kind of bummed out. Why? I don't like the idea of being shoveled out like a pile of manure. Once again, we agree. Doesn't have to be that way. Meaning what?

Greg and I talked, we thought and made a tough decision.

Pride goeth before a fall? DAs deserve to take their pride with them before the final fall of the Vine. Look at it as removing a proud structure from a place that has been condemned.

We are all better people for having known each other. We aren't ever going to forget each other.

____________________________________________THANK YOU____________________________________________________